Whoopi Goldberg’s Attack on GOP Bleeped by ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg found herself censored by her own show air Monday as she railed against Republicans for not showing up to face their constituents .

The hosts of The View were discussing the different approaches to resisting Donald Trump in the Democratic party, as some praised Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for their more activating “tax the rich” messaging. Goldberg ultimately had to be bleeped on the morning show for comparing how much “cajones” each party has.

Voters “want to see an action plan,” Sunny Hostin said, critiquing Sanders and AOC and pointing out that economic uncertainty is more top of mind to Americans than fighting the powers that be.

Sara Haines added, “The problem here is, whereas they’re tapping into the anger, I don’t think that this screaming, performative, kind of ‘We’re gonna fight,’ is the way to go. I want actual solutions.”

But Goldberg thought the focus of the conversation was all wrong.

“I find it fascinating that everyone wants the Democrats to figure out what to do and how to do it,” she said, “when we told you what was happening, we said what was coming, and people made a decision” to vote for Trump anyway.

She opted to focus instead on what she thinks some Dems are doing right. “What I do love seeing is, I love seeing people going and engaging themselves,” she said of AOC, Sanders, and others in the party who’ve made a point to listen to voters from the ground level. “There are so many Republicans that have decided not to go to them to engage at all,” she continued.

Amid growing backlash against Trump and Elon Musk’s job cuts and dismantling of federal agencies, Republicans have reportedly been advised not to face citizens from their angry districts who have questions. Voters have resorted to holding “empty chair” town halls instead, gathering to rage around a printed photo of the Republican representative who chickened out of attending.

“You see people and they say that the pictures are there of the Republicans, but the Republicans are not there,” Goldberg said Monday just before her language had to be bleeped. “If you don’t have the cajones to come and meet the people who put you in power, then you shouldn’t be there.”