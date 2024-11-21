Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Favorite’ Cake Makes Appearance on Capitol Hill

A New York lawmaker eager to cash in on a feud between Whoopi Goldberg and a Staten Island bakery showed up Wednesday at the Capitol with a box of the pastry shop’s signature sweet. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) set out boxes of Charlotte Russe cakes from Holtermann’s Bakery near the steps of the House of Representatives and demanded that The View host apologize for telling viewers the bakery had refused to serve her because of her politics. “This is a small business, and somebody going on national TV like that could break a business,” she told the New York Post. In fact, business has been booming ever since Goldberg accused an unnamed bakery last week of refusing to fill her birthday order. Her team managed to procure the desired dessert—a mini sponge cake with strawberries and whipped cream—by calling back and not saying her name. “Perhaps they did not like my politics,” Goldberg said at the time. Fans quickly recognized Holtermann’s packaging, and the bakery disputed Goldberg’s version of events.

They’ve arrived! All the way from #StatenIsland New York, Whoopi Goldberg’s FAVORITE Charlotte Russe cakes from our 146-year-old staple Holtermann’s Bakery. Everyone’s been asking me about them so we’ll be handing them out to members and staff on the House Steps at 4:30! pic.twitter.com/5eZhaRJEa1 — Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) November 20, 2024

New York Post