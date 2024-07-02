Who’s on Top as Trump’s Veepstakes Reaches Its Zenith?

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

With 2024’s first (and possibly only) presidential debate firmly in the rearview mirror, the race to become Donald Trump’s running mate has kicked into overdrive.

The GOP’s presumptive 2024 nominee is expected to announce his pick any day now—and the co-hosts of The New Abnormal, Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy, share their reaction to the trio still rumored to be in the running: J.D. Vance, Gov. Doug Burgum, and Marco Rubio.

Then, Antonieta Cadiz, deputy executive director of Climate Power En Acción, hops on to discuss how climate change—and the policies that stem from climate denialism—disproportionately affect Latino communities.

“We are at the front lines of this crisis,” Cadiz says. “What houses do you think are more exposed to, for example, climate fires? It’s communities of color. It’s Latinos. We live in the areas that are more exposed to rising sea level, to extreme heat, to climate fires. It’s unfortunately the reality we live in right now.”

To combat that, Climate Power has invested in a $5 million educational ad campaign to get the word out to those communities about climate change’s insidious impact on everything from their utility bills to the price of a bag of grapes.

Plus! A conversation with Dartmouth professor and New York Times bestselling author Jeff Sharlet about his new book The Undertow: Scenes From a Slow Civil War, a chronicle of his one-man odyssey into the heartland of America—and a searing look at the political and moral decay that has the country coming apart at the seams.

“There’s no question at this point that we are going to go through a phase of real fascism in America,” Sharlet observes. “Whether that fascism will return to the White House, I don't know, but the Republican party, I think it is fair to say, is a fascist-dominated party.”

