‘Who’s the Boss’ Is About to Get a Reboot With Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza
GOOD NEWS
Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are set to reprise their roles as father-and-daughter duo Tony and Samantha Micelli for a reboot of Who’s the Boss? currently in development by Sony Pictures Television. The studio announced Tuesday that the modern-day sequel will take place in the same home where the original sitcom was set, but the show will revolve around the pair’s relationship 30 years later, when Samantha is a single mother. The reboot “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020,” the studio said. Judith Light, who starred as Angela in the original sitcom that aired from 1984 to 1992, is said to be “supportive of the new series,” along with the actor who played her son on the show, Danny Pintauro. But it remains unclear whether the two will be featured in the reboot, though the studio said there is a “hope” that “creative ways” can be found to bring them into the project.