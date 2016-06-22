Who’s Voting What in Tomorrow’s Big U.K. Poll

For any Brits still not sure which way they are going to vote in tomorrow's referendum on whether Britain should stay in or leave the EU, there is a wealth of data, statistics and policy documents to help them decide.

Failing that, they could always see what Posh Spice thinks.

Yes, it's crunch time in the big British Europoll, and the brotherhood of celebrity is keen to offer an opinion.

Here's who has declared so far:

The Queen: (Likely) Brexiter: The Queen is suspected to be veering towards Brexit; as revealed by the Daily Beast yesterday, she has taken to asking dinner companions: “Give me three good reasons why Britain should remain part of Europe?” However she has also spoken out in favour of the “many benefits that can flow when people come together for a common purpose—as family, friends or neighbors.”

This was taken by some as a coded endorsement of her government’s “Remain” policy. However, it's all academic. As a constitutional monarch, she does not have a vote.

David Beckham: Underneath a picture of himself playing football with Frenchman Eric Cantona, Beckham came out as a Remainer yesterday, writing: “I was privileged to play and live in Madrid, Milan and Paris with teammates from all around Europe and the world. Those great European cities and their passionate fans welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity to enjoy their unique and inspiring cultures and people. We live in a vibrant and connected world where together as a people we are strong. For our children and their children we should be facing the problems of the world together and not alone. For these reasons I am voting to Remain.”

The perceived importance of celebrity endorsement in U.K. politics these days can be witnessed in the fact that his remarks were repackaged and retweeted from the prime minister's account.

Victoria Beckham: Following David’s declaration, the leave.eu campaign posted an email to supporters urging them not to lose heart, because David’s wife Victoria supported Leave. To justify their claim they quoted from a 20 year old article in a British news magazine in which, interviewed about the single currency, the then-Posh Spice had said: "The whole European Federal plan is ridiculous. We are patriotic. The single currency is an outrage."

However, a few hours later, she responded, saying: "In response to the leave.eu campaign who have today tried to put a spin on quotes made 20 years ago about keeping or losing the pound, I have to say strongly my comments were not about the referendum and should not be misused in this way.

"I believe in my country, I believe in a future for my children where we are stronger together and I support the remain campaign."

Her one-time mentor Simon Cowell is also a Remainer.

JK Rowling: The Remain-supporting Harry Potter author got sucked into Beckhamgate, defending Beckham. Nadine Dorries (a Brexiting MP) tweeted, referring to Beckham: “So, multi millionaire, multi home owning man who can kick a ball supports remain. It’s become a division of the classes.”

Rowling replied sarcastically: “Know your place, successful working class boys. Don’t start thinking you can have opinions just because you made it.”

(This was not the first time she has made her views known on Twitter.)

The Leave campaign does have one soccer player on its side, former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell. Admittedly Campbell doesn't have quite the name recognition of Beckham, but, it's better than nothing.

The Brexit crowd tends, in general, to be older.

Take, for example, dear old Michael Caine. He may have pulled off the Italian Job, but now he wants out of Europe, saying: “To me you’ve now got in Europe a sort of government by proxy of everybody who has now got carried away and I think unless there are some extremely significant changes we should get out."

You might have thought that the famously xenophobic TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson would be an outer. Wrong. Clarkson told prime minister David Cameron: “It’s an extraordinary thing that James May and I only agree on three things: sandwich spread is delicious, the old Subaru Legacy Outback is a good car and Britain staying in.”

During an informal talk with Cameron over croissants and cappuccinos, Clarkson added: “I have not, with the greatest of respect, heard one politician say anything that’s caused me to change my mind.

“There’s huge numbers that don’t understand and get confused. Really, it’s my gut.”

Monty Python's John Cleese has been a voluble Brexit supporter on social media. Naturally, his endorsements are sprinkled with wry humor.

Joan Collins has come out as a Leaver, and has become a hard working retweeter of #VoteLeave messages:

Harry Potter actress Emma Watson has been focusing her star power on a 'get out the vote' operation instead of publicly picking sides:

Undoubtedly however the star power is with the Remain campaign:

American Anglophiles note: results should start coming in from about 7:30/8pm EST on Thursday.