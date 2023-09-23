A New Jersey Airport Restaurant Is Trolling David Brooks

CHEAT SHEET
    New York Times columnist David Brooks speaking at the Book Expo America in New York. Brooks was talking with Jon Meacham regarding his biography of Thomas Jefferson.

    James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

    David Brooks was not ready for this smoke. On Wednesday, the New York Times columnist tweeted a photo of his meal at Newark International Airport—a burger, salad, fries, and a drink. “This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport,” Brooks wrote. “This is why Americans think the economy is terrible.” X users promptly roasted Brooks for declining to mention how much alcohol he’d ordered. But 1911 Smoke House BBQ owner Maurice Hallett seems unbothered; according to the New York Post, he’s created the “D Brooks” special—a burger, crinkle fries, and a free double shot of whiskey for $17.78. The special proved so popular, he added, it might become permanent. Brooks, meanwhile, addressed his “stupidly” written “joke” Friday on PBS and emphasized that he’s aware “that an upper-middle-class journalist having a bourbon at an airport is a lot different than a family living paycheck to paycheck.”

