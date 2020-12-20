Why are LGBTQ-Themed Christmas Films So Very White and Conservative?

It was supposed to be the gayest holiday season ever for film & television. This year, an unprecedented number of seasonal films with LGBTQ lead characters aired on national networks and streaming platforms—six (not bad for a genre that often barely gives us representation annually). As a Black queer millennial, I was enthusiastic to finally be able to snuggle with my fiancé as we intended to finally see ourselves on screen.

That didn’t happen. Instead, I was taken back to yesteryear where Black LGBTQ faces are rarely seen and barely heard. Out of the six films, there was only one Black lead character. Most of the films centered on white characters with mostly white co-stars in mostly white environments.

When characters of color were featured, they were either stereotyped or lazily written. There were no Black gay men in love, Latinx characters embraced, or transgender people centered. At a time when LGBTQ activism is calling for more nuance and intersectionality in media representation, this just felt like a missed opportunity across the board.