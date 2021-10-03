Why Are Matt Gaetz & Co. Pushing ‘White Replacement Theory’?

“I think it’s clear that people have become obsessed with fighting against things that seemed basic and acceptable just a few years ago,” Keith Boykin, author of Race Against Time: The Politics of a Darkening America, tells Molly Jong-Fast on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal.

The people who he is referring to are white people. In fact, his whole book is about the idea that all of this divisiveness in our country and the rise of white supremacy movements happening in and out of politics all comes down to one thing: race.

The book starts by first zeroing in on 2020, the year he himself was thrown in jail by the NYPD for doing his job as a journalist during a George Floyd protest that summer.