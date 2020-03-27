Why Are MLB Stars Getting Elective Surgery During Coronavirus Pandemic?

As the cases of COVID-19 continue to steadily mount—an “apocalyptic” surge in New York City alone—and the virus’s body count grows, multiple states have banned doctors from performing elective surgeries in the hope of husbanding the desperately needed health-care professionals, medical supplies, and equipment.

The crisis, though, hasn’t stopped two star pitchers from going under the knife.

Over the last week, it was revealed that the New York Mets’ hurler Noah Syndergaard and Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox tore their ulnar collateral ligaments. The prescribed treatment, Tommy John surgery, removes the damaged ligament and replaces it with a healthy one from the player’s own body.