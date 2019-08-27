Why Are the GOP’s Heavyweights Afraid to Run Against Trump?

“You go to war with the army you have, not the army you might want or wish to have at a later time.”

That was Donald Rumsfeld talking about the Iraq war, but he might as well have been talking about the Republicans who are (so far) willing to primary Donald Trump.

Sane Republicans (who think they might yet have a future in politics) are too afraid to take such a risk. Ben Sasse isn’t going to do this. Nikki Haley isn’t going to do this. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan isn’t going to do this. Every Never Trumper is, by now, presumed to understand this.