Why Britney Spears’ Divorce Won’t Affect Her Upcoming Memoir
Britney Spears might be navigating a divorce from her partner of six years, Sam Asghari, but TMZ reports that her memoir will not see any updates before it hits stores in October. Spears married Asghari in a celebrity-stacked ceremony at her home last summer, but last week news broke that Asghari was filing for divorce. TMZ reports that Spears gave the final approval for her memoir two weeks ago—meaning, as the tabloid put it, she now has “no right” to request changes. That said, the book reportedly centers more on Spears’ early life and conservatorship than her marriage; depending on the framing, the idiosyncrasy might not be so noticeable.