Why These Californians Are Boycotting Carrots

Residents of Cuyama Valley in California are boycotting carrots because they say big agricultural companies are using up too much of the scarce water supply to grow them. They’re also furious that the growers sued, asking the court to decide how much water they can pump and saddling small farmers with legal bills, the Los Angeles Times reports. As boycott calls have grown louder, two of the companies have pulled out of the suit. “Our relationships with the residents of Cuyama are more important and valuable to us than this court case,” a spokesperson for Grimmway Farms, the largest carrot producer in the world, told the newspaper.