Why Democrats Must Talk About Busing in 2020

No one could have predicted that busing—a nearly 50-year-old policy to force the desegregation of public schools—would be the issue to break the tenuous peace in the 2020 Democratic primary race. But now that it has, it actually makes perfect sense.

Despite a universal desire within the party to defeat Donald Trump (who coincidentally, doesn’t seem to know what busing is), there are huge, important divides on policy and political strategy—with the broadest philosophical fissure being between the incrementalist institutionalists (think Joe Biden, John Delaney, Michael Bennet and the other so-called moderates) vs. the activist progressives seeking profound structural changes (Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and now, Julian Castro).

By taking the busing fight to Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris not only sought to align herself with the latter wing, but she also successfully demonstrated one of her greatest strengths as a candidate—her ability to surgically dismantle an opponent on the debate stage. Post-debate polls show her in a statistical tie with Biden for the lead in crucial early primary states, and virtually overnight she’s skyrocketed from a viable VP option to a formidable potential standard bearer.