Why Dennis Quaid Owes His Classic Biopic Performance to Cocaine

The verdict is in on who Republican voters think should resign over the Signal leak, according to a poll by J.L. Partners for the Daily Mail. This follows the bombshell revelations by Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who was accidentally added to a group chat about bombing Houthi targets in Yemen by Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed the exact time for the attack in the group chat. Although the attack on March 15 was successful, voters are not pleased with the lack of precaution showed by Trump’s national security team. The poll reveals that 38 percent of Republicans think Hegseth needs to resign, with only 33 percent supporting him and the rest unsure. While Waltz was the one who added Goldberg, only 33 percent of Republicans say he needs to go and 32 percent saying he should stay. “The Signal drama seems to have cut past the usual battle lines, and the public thinks it a sackable offense regardless of their politics,” J.L. Partners co-founder James Johnson told the Daily Mail.
