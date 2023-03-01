Why Do So Many Soldiers Keep Dying at Fort Bragg?

A wave of more than 100 deaths over the past two years at Fort Bragg has rocked the U.S. military—caused in part by an increasing number of overdoses, says Rolling Stone investigative reporter Seth Harp on this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast.

The spike is all the more startling given Fort Bragg’s status as the home of Joint Special Operations Command and the headquarters of the Green Berets—the “beating heart” of U.S. black operations, as Harp puts it.

“The thing to understand about Fort Bragg is it’s not just another military base,” Harp said. “Fort Bragg is a really important place in the national security apparatus of the United States … That’s where the center of gravity has really shifted.”

It’s tough to pin down exactly what’s behind the spate of deaths—or even if it’s higher than average—given the amount of secrecy surrounding both the units headquartered at the base and the military apparatus in general.

“I have repeatedly asked the military: Can you show me another base where there’s been a death toll this high in two years?” Harp said. “But they have never been able to actually point to a situation or a past occurrence like this—so I’m gonna stick with my assumption that it really is unprecedented.”

Then, hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill unpack the QAnon connections behind newly elected Michigan GOP leader Kristina Karamo, who declared Michigan as “ground zero for the globalist takeover of the United States of America.”

“I’m just going to say if I were the globalist overlords, I would probably set my eyes on, I don’t know, maybe somewhere like Miami,” Weill joked.

Plus, a look into both hosts’ personal history with the comic Dilbert—and its embattled artist, Scott Adams, who sparked a firestorm last week by going on a racist rant and calling Black people a “hate group,” among other things.

