Why Trump Can’t Escape Epstein Forever: Wolff

The White House can only distract from the delayed release of the Epstein files for so long, the president’s biographer says.

Author Michael Wolff said on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast that the administration’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is a temporary relief from the bipartisan pressure about Trump’s relationship with the dead sex offender, who once said he was Trump’s “closest friend.” That scandal isn’t going anywhere, Wolff suggested, because the DOJ—by its own admission—has released less than one percent of its files on Epstein.

“He has done what he always manages to do, which is to change the subject through a fundamental reordering of the narrative, of the drama that we’re living in,” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles.

“We’ve invaded this country, we’re set to invade other countries,” Wolff continued, alluding to Trump’s talk about acquiring Greenland—whether through military force, purchase, or paying Greenlanders themselves—and about potential actions regarding Colombia and Mexico.

“The thing about Epstein, and we might trust this, is that it never goes away. It always comes back,” Wolff said, before noting that approximately 5 million documents still haven’t been released, despite the Epstein Files Transparency Act’s required deadline of Dec. 19, 2025.

“What’s the status there? And I don’t know the status,” Wolff said. “I’m not sure anyone does because the status is in the hands of the Trump White House, which has now distracted everyone from this job. The job of releasing the Epstein files has been preempted by the job of running Venezuela.”

The Epstein Files Transparency Act required the DOJ and FBI to release its files by December 19. To date, less than one percent of files have been publicized. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Coles noted that less than one percent of the files have been released—and of those, redactions in some apparently have violated the law, as GOP Rep. Thomas Massie has said.

“I spoke yesterday to a victim advocate who said that the survivors are absolutely furious about this, that many of them... are beside themselves,” Coles said.

Epstein’s victims will have to continue to wait for the foreseeable future.

“I think we can assume that this hasn’t gone away. This is coming back. But the operation here, the Trump operation, is to distract from this. ‘How do we distract from this? Well, we invade a country. OK,’” Wolff said.

“This is pretty much by the distraction book,” Wolff continued. “So I think in the short term, it’s going to be Venezuela, and then old reliable Epstein will be back again.”

A statue of Trump and Epstein was installed near the Capitol in September, but the U.S. Park Service removed it shortly thereafter. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

The White House disputed Wolff’s credibility.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast. “He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”