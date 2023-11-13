Why Donald Trump Hung Up on Kim Kardashian
‘TOXIC’
Donald Trump allegedly hung up on Kim Kardashian when she asked him for a favor in a clemency case months after he left office because he thought she voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election, according to ABC News journalist Jonathan Karl’s forthcoming book, Tired of Winning. Kardashian was hoping for Trump to publicly endorse a clemency plea but, according to Karl, Trump essentially told her, “Hell no,” and “You voted for Biden and now you come asking me for a favor?”—despite Kardashian never publicly stating who she voted for. Kardashian made headlines when she met with Trump in 2018 to discuss presidential pardons, and she spoke about the issue with Trump again in the final two weeks of his presidency. Karl writes that Trump agreed to more commutations if Kardashian was able to get some NFL stars to visit him at the White House. But all the players she asked rejected her because “Trump had become too toxic,” Karl writes. In a statement to Axios, a Trump spokesperson said of Karl’s book: “This filth either belongs in the discount bargain bin in the fiction section of the bookstore or should be repurposed as toilet paper.”