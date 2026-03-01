Why Trump’s War Is Only About Himself: Wolff

President Donald Trump’s unauthorized war in Iran is doomed to bring chaos and anarchy, not positive change, his biographer claims.

Early Saturday morning, Trump announced that the U.S. had begun “major combat operations in Iran.” The president has argued that the war is meant to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program, which he previously insisted had been completely “obliterated,” and bring regime change to the country.

Trump, 79, launched his war on Iran via a Twitter video, wearing a white USA trucker hat, and not wearing a tie. @RealDonaldTrump/X

“Iran is a country,” Wolff said on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast. “It’s a deeply factional situation. So what is he saying?... Well, he’s not saying anything is the point. But what is the result of what he’s saying? The result is, I don’t know: Chaos? Anarchy? A civil war?”

“A civil war,” Wolff’s co-host, Joanna Coles, agreed.

Wolff continued to say it’s a “situation even more precarious and unpredictable than the current situation. We don’t know. So this is back to this black hole thing: We don’t know what the goals of the United States are.”

“We don’t know what the personal goals of Donald Trump are. We don’t know what the goals of the Iranian people are,” he added.

“Well, we know enough that there are a lot of Iranian people who are protesting against a really dominant, violent, unpleasant regime,” Coles said.

The Iranian regime killed thousands of protesters. AGHASHT/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty

Protests against the Ayatollah erupted in Iran late last year, resulting in the largest protest movement in the country since the 1979 Iranian Revolution. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered a crackdown on the protests, and thousands of people have been killed as a result.

“We know that Iran has been a problem in the Middle East for some time,” Coles said. “We know that it’s been a headache for America for many years.”

Anti-Iranian regime protesters burn an image of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during a gathering outside the Iranian Embassy, central London, on January 12, 2026. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images) HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Coles pointed to one moment in Trump’s middle-of-the-night war declaration in which he referenced the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, in which 66 Americans were taken hostage at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

“He basically gives a potted history of Iran,” Coles noted. “It’s almost as if he’s giving it to himself as much as to anybody else—but reminding people of the American hostages, which is such a Boomer moment. It’s probably perhaps the moment most seared in Boomers’ memories in terms of foreign policy. Jimmy Carter tried to release them, absolute disaster. Reagan swings into power and immediately they’re released.”

Iranian students climb over the wall of the US embassy in Tehran 04 November 1979. STR/IRNA/AFP via Getty Images

She added, “I wonder if that’s at the back of Donald Trump’s head, too.”

“There’s always a mishmash of factual, semi-factual, and historical references that he doesn’t quite understand and that he skimmed over,” Wolff said.

“I’m sure someone’s given him a deep briefing document, and he’s just kind of ‘Enough with that,’” Coles replied.

The White House released two photos showing Marco Rubio with Trump and only one image of Vance—who was not with Trump. White House/X

Wolff said that he had recently read the book King of Kings: The Iranian Revolution—A Story of Hubris, Delusion and Catastrophic Miscalculation, by Scott Anderson. He said he was sure that Trump did not read that book.

“We can be confident in that,” Coles quipped.

“Everyone else should, because it really sets the stage for an understanding that Iran has been probably the single most pivotal field of contention, foreign contention, from the last several generations,” Wolff said.

“Right, and a problem for all American presidents,” Coles said.

“We have gotten this wrong so many times. And it’s such, in the end, an incredibly complicated situation of which Donald Trump is not going to want to deal with, does not want to deal with, is not going to deal with,” Wolff said.

“The thesis being that we will use what may be this overwhelming example of shock and awe to destabilize the situation and then claim victory,” Wolff continued.

Trump launched his war from a hastily constructed space in Mar-a-Lago with (left) John Ratcliffe, the Director of the CIA, (fourth from right) Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and (second from right), Dan Scavino, his golf caddy turned aide. White House / X

When reached by the Daily Beast for comment, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung gave a recycled statement on Wolff.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” Cheung said.