Why Ending Cash Bail Won’t Increase Crime

When it comes to paying court fees, bail, and fines, poor people almost always pay the price, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Tony Messenger tells Molly Jong-Fast on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal. He would know, he wrote a whole book about the topic called Profit and Punishment: How America Criminalizes the Poor in the Name of Justice.

It may seem obvious, but a lot of people out there, mainly on the right and even in the media, try to push the narrative that getting rid of cash bail will have the states overrun with criminals raping and pillaging—and they’re wrong, says Messenger.

