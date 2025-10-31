Why Even West Wing Isn’t Safe From Trump Teardown: Author

Donald Trump could bulldoze an even more iconic chunk of White House in his megalomanic pursuit of grandeur, according to his biographer Michael Wolff.

Having done “the unthinkable—in any other administration the undoable” by demolishing the East Wing, the 79-year-old president could start looking at the West Wing, Wolff said on Thursday’s episode of the Inside Trump’s Head podcast.

According to Michael Wolff, President Donald Trump finds the current West Wing too modest and and could tear it down to make way for a structure befitting his grandiosity. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump abandoned his earlier promise to leave the East Wing untouched and razed the building last week to make way for his gigantic ballroom. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Planet Labs PBC

The 123-year-old West Wing occupies an iconic place in the nation’s history and pop culture. Its Oval Office, the president’s executive workspace, is one of the world’s most recognizable rooms.

But for Trump, “a figure of nothing so much as pure grandiosity,” Wolff said, “it must feel dispiriting to show up there every day—even the Oval Office is small.”

President Ronald Reagan and Soviet Chairman Mikhail Gorbachev talk in the White House's Oval Office study in 1987. Bill Fitz-Patrick/Getty Images

President George W. Bush meets with his National Security Advisors in the West Wing's Cabinet Room on September 12, 2001 to discuss the previous day's terrorist attacks. Ron Sachs/CNP/Getty Images

The author noted, “The West Wing, for people who have never been there, is actually kind of startling because it is a warren of small offices. It always reminds me of a kind of a college admission center.”

Co-host Joanna Coles pointed out that the White House is “deliberately modest.” The republic’s Founders believed the president’s residence should be modest and plain—not at all like the gilded palaces of European kings.

President Theodore Roosevelt built the first iteration of the West Wing in 1902. In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt significantly expanded the building and relocated the Oval Office to its current location. Library of Congres

According to Wolff, that means “[the West Wing has] nothing to suggest, as Trump obviously wants it to be suggested, that he is the grandest, most powerful, historical being of all time.”

Wolff recalled that the set of Aaron Sorkin’s TV drama The West Wing felt “so much grander than the actual West Wing itself,” with Coles adding that Trump, a former reality TV star, was likely disappointed by how “flat” the building is in real life versus on TV shows.

‘The West Wing,’ starring Martin Sheen as President Josiah “Jed” Bartlet, used a set that Wolff said was bigger than the real West Wing. James Sorensen/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

First Lady Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson looks on as President Lyndon B. Johnson telephones the Kennedys after Robert F. Kennedy's assassination in 1968. GHI/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

With Trump having torn down the East Wing last week without bothering to give a heads up to the American public, Wolff said: “Why not Trump just say, well we’re going to tear this down, we have corporate contributors, we’re going to build the West Wing as it should look, as it no doubt looks in his head.”

“Perhaps he can have a throne behind the Resolute desk,” Coles quipped.

President Donald Trump, sitting in his heavily gilded Oval Office, shows of a rendering of his $300 million ballroom. Jim Watson/Getty Images

President Theodore Roosevelt built the first iteration of the West Wing in 1902, moving his office from the second floor of the Executive Residence to the new building, which replaced 19th-century greenhouses.

President John F. Kennedy and daughter Caroline Kennedy in the Oval Office in 1962. Cecil Stoughton/Getty Images

After renovations doubled the West Wing’s size in 1909, President William Howard Taft became the first president to work in the “Oval Office.”

In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt significantly expanded the building again and relocated the Oval Office to its current location.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt at his desk in the Oval Office in 1934. History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

President Bush walks with President-elect Barack Obama down the West Wing Colonnade to the Oval Office in 2008. Brooks Kraft/Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

The West Wing also houses the Cabinet Room, the Situation Room, and the Roosevelt Room, and various offices, including for the vice president. It is connected to the Executive Residence by the West Wing Colonnade.

Wolff suggested that Trump could charge ahead with his next demolition without warning and wave off criticism by insisting his corporate cheerleaders are footing the bill, as he did with the $300 million gilded ballroom for which he destroyed the East Wing, even though he had promised to leave it untouched.

An excavator works to clear rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished on Oct. 23, 2025. Eric Lee/Eric Lee/Getty Images

President Barack Obama, his Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the West Wing in 2011. Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images

Drawing parallels to Trump’s efforts to expand his power and defy democratic norms, Wolff said, “He can take the wrecking ball to the East Wing. He can take the wrecking ball to democracy. So can he take the wrecking ball to the West Wing and almost entirely replace the idea that we have of the presidency of the United States [and] of the permanence of that.”

The former real estate mogul, who told reporters this week that he’d “love to do” an unconstitutional third term, is irritated by the temporary nature of the presidency and the White House, finding it hard to accept that he’s merely a “renter” and a “borrower,” Wolff argued.

Trump may even go beyond looking at the West Wing, according Wolff, who previously shared on the podcast that it is “official” within the White House that Trump’s 90,000 square-foot ballroom “will be called the Trump Ballroom.”

“Who can doubt that the ambition is for the White House itself to be called the ‘Trump White House?’ So we’ll do the East Wing, we’ll do the West Wing, and then we’ll do the whole place,” the author said.

When reached for comment, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast, “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”