Why Hasn’t Biden Reversed Trump’s Tariffs to Fix Inflation?

Fifty-nine percent of Americans polled by Quinnipiac believe that President Joe Biden is not handling the economy well, which has left The New Abnormal host Molly Jong-Fast wondering what the hell is going on? Why are so many people pissed at Biden?

Economist Austan Goolsbee, who served on the Council of Economic Advisers for President Barack Obama, came on the show for this bonus episode to help make sense of the sentiment—and explain how we fix it.

“I think part of what happened is the economic polling always comes in with a lag,” he explains. “It doesn’t reflect what happened this week. It reflects how people have been feeling for the last two or three months. And over the summer coming into the fall, it was disappointing.”