Why Howard Stern ‘Hates’ Maya Rudolph’s Harris Impression

Even though Kamala Harris has nothing but praise for Maya Rudolph’s spot-on impression of her on Saturday Night Live, Howard Stern is not a fan of the bit.

“I hate it,” the radio host told Harris during her visit to The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday. “I don’t want you being made fun of,” Stern said, since “There’s too much at stake.”

Harris stopped by Stern’s show this week as part of her media blitz in the election’s last stretch, which also included a stop on The View earlier in the day. During that interview, Harris was shown a clip of Rudolph's impression she hadn’t seen before and praised the comedian for having “the suit, the jewelry, everything—the mannerisms,” adding, “She’s so good.”

Harris had much of the same to say about it when she visited Stern’s show later. “[The impression] was funny,” she said, “I am a huge fan of Maya Rudolph, so I think she’s put a lot of time into doing the piece and the character.”

Her opinion did little to sway Stern, who worried aloud that “making fun” of the vice president could deter voters and affect the election’s outcome in Donald Trump’s favor. “I believe the entire future of this country right now,” is “literally on the line,” he said.

Harris’ visit to Stern’s show covered many of the same topics from her previous appearances, but Stern managed to get some new info on the vice president’s taste in music venues. He opened the show by playing Prince hits, since Harris is a big fan—and in return, she gave him a little venue advice after sharing she’d seen U2 at the immersive dome space The Sphere in Las Vegas. Stern said he was “troubled” by The Sphere.

“Well let me just say, basically, everyone should go in with a clear head,” Harris said.

“Isn’t it too much?” Stern asked.

“That’s why I’m saying that,” Harris continued. “It’s a lot. A lot of visual simulation,” she added. “Definitely go in and—” Stern interrupted her thought: “Don’t be high.”

Harris laughed, “Correct.”