Why Impeachment Is Back From the Dead

In the words of the great Florence Welch, the dog days are over. Here it is the beginning of August, usually a time that the headlines turn to stories of frying eggs on the sidewalk (now easier than ever!), and real headlines are being made. It might even be that American history is being written.

A majority of House Democrats now support an impeachment inquiry into the crimes of Donald Trump. The will of the caucus has tipped, and with it may—eventually—come the Trump presidency.

Not yet, though. Decisions Democrats make in the weeks after they return from recess will determine next steps and whether whatever process ensues will be seen as a step toward justice being done or as a partisan political fiasco.