Why Is the Mainstream Media Ignoring Trump’s Cognitive Decline?

Much has been made in recent months of President Joe Biden’s age—and whether or not he is too old to carry out a full second term if he were to win again in 2024. But no one seems to be talking about Donald Trump, who is roughly the same age and has also strung together a series of embarrassing gaffes that should land him at the center of the very same discussion.

That’s according to The New Abnormal hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy, who unpack the wacky explanations Republicans are making to remain in denial about Trump’s obvious “cognitive decline”—including the idea that he’s making his mistakes on purpose.

“[Trump] gets names wrong all the time, he gets historical facts wrong all the time—and they’re not small things,” Levy said. “What we tend to do is when Joe Biden says something, everyone pounces. But when Donald Trump does it, we shrug it off and say, ‘Oh, that’s just Trump.’ Or, ‘he’s kidding.’”

“The media needs to start focusing on Trump’s cognitive skills with every bit of concentration that it does on Joe Biden’s cognitive skills, because they’re simply not,” Levy added.

Then, New York Times technology reporter Mike Isaac joins the podcast to unpack the civil war currently roiling OpenAI. On one side are “accelerationists” who want to roll out artificial intelligence products as soon as possible due to their potential to transform society for the better. On the other are “effective altruists” who, according to Isaac, think that hastily developing AI may result in apocalyptic consequences for humanity at large.

Plus! A conversation with Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella about Joe Biden’s chances in the 2024 election.

