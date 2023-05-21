Why Is Maria Bartiromo Still Obsessed With Hillary Clinton?

For Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo, the villain in John Durham’s report was not the FBI, as some Republicans liked to claim. Nor was it the former special counsel Robert Mueller. Instead, it seems Hillary Clinton—the former secretary of state, who has been a private citizen since losing the 2016 election—is the one who should be held to account.

Bartiromo raised that prospect with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Sunday Morning Futures, asking if he may pick up the mantle after Durham found the FBI did not investigate Hillary or Bill Clinton in 2016 for foreign interference.

“Do you want to see another investigation of Hillary and Bill Clinton?” Bartiromo inquired. “John Durham wrote that while they were pursuing Trump, they made no effort to investigate the claim that Hillary Clinton was taking money from foreigners for her Clinton Global Initiative and the Clinton Foundation.”

Jordan, ever the loyal soldier—and Clinton adversary—complained that Clinton got a security briefing in 2016 and said his committee would weigh all options.

“We’re going to talk with our lawyers, we’re gonna talk with Speaker McCarthy on where we proceed from here,” Jordan said. “In fact, are there people that were highlighted in the Durham investigation and the Durham report that we need to talk to on the Judiciary Committee? We're gonna give that a good hard look, but nothing is off the table.”

Bartiromo has long been eager to link Hillary Clinton to some form of wrongdoing, even when the facts seem to work against her.

She asked Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) last year if the White House was intentionally trying to increase tensions between Russia and Ukraine “to take everybody’s attention away from what Hillary Clinton did?”

In that exchange, Bartiromo was referring to a Durham claim that a tech executive who once worked for Clinton’s 2016 campaign “exploited” his access to a Trump White House server to try and find damaging information on Trump. Durham eventually dropped that claim.

Earlier this week, Bartiromo on her FBN program also allowed Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) to make a variety of outlandish claims about the Clintons, including that they were close to the Russians.

The promise from Jordan to take “a good hard look”—though he would not even commit to Clinton specifically—seemed to be enough for Bartiromo, however. She ended the interview right after.