‘Why Is This Happening?’ Yang Aides Worry About Stephen Miller Endorsement
4D Chess
A series of apparent Twitter endorsements from former senior Trump advisor and notorious right-wing blowhard Stephen Miller has NYC mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang’s staffers worried, according to POLITICO. “It’s hurting us, [Miller] must know that,” one campaign aide told the outlet. “It’s making people question why people like Andrew Yang.” Miller’s comments mostly focus on Yang’s promises to deal with NYC’s burgeoning crime problem. But the statements have some wondering if Miller is trying to sink Yang with his approval, perhaps in order to help former NYPD captain Eric Adams.
Adams, who is running as a law-and-order candidate and who recently passed Yang in at least one poll, has picked up an endorsement from Fox News star Tucker Carlson. Miller has denied that he’s trying to hurt Yang’s campaign. “I would never play that game,” said Miller. “If I was working for a candidate, I would be very publicly be working for the candidate. Full stop.”