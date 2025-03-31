Why Jessica Simpson Is Hawking Snake Sperm
Jessica Simpson made her return to music this year and shared the secret behind her melodious vocals: snake sperm. In an Instagram video, posted on Friday, March 28, the singer can be seen guzzling down the Chinese herbal drink that she claims her vocal coach recommended. “They’re like, ‘What are you drinking?’ Because it’s this Chinese herb thing,” she said in the video. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ My vocal coach told me to drink it.” The 44-year-old drank from the darkly colored bottle with a yellow label while she was in the studio recording her recently released Nashville Canyon EP. She claimed that when she Googled the drink her coach prescribed, she learned one of the ingredients was snake sperm. Seemingly unbothered, when asked if the drink tasted like tea, Simpson likened her beverage to tasting more like honey. The video ends with a bit of advice from the singer: “If you want a good vocal, you got to drink snake sperm.” The former reality star captioned the post with three emojis: a microphone, a snake, and a test tube filled with a green substance.
