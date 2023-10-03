Why Jonathan Majors Is Still in ‘Loki’ Season 2
ALLEGATIONS
Loki showrunner Kevin Wright recently confirmed that the uncertainty surrounding Jonathan Majors following his arrest in March did not prompt any conversations about removing him from the show’s second season. Speaking with Variety, Wright said, “I know as much as you do at the moment. It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out.” In July, Rolling Stone, citing more than 40 sources, uncovered further allegations against Majors; nine sources told the magazine that Majors had abused a former girlfriend mentally and emotionally, and that at one point, he’d strangled her. The woman did not speak with the magazine directly. Majors has consistently denied any wrongdoing; in a statement to Rolling Stone Majors’ attorney, Dustin A. Pusch, said that Majors “vehemently denies” abusing anyone in any capacity and added that he “also denies any allegations of abuse, violence, or intimidation during his time at Yale.”