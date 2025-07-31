Why Kamala and Biden’s Night of the Living Dead Needs to End Right Now

It does not need a report from the House Oversight Committee to tell us that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are living in cloud-cuckoo land.

Everybody in the real world knows they blew it. Both of them. And they spent billions of our dollars doing it.

Then they hid away, licking their wounds in Brentwood and Greenville, counting the millions in advances they were paid for writing books about how they messed it all up.

They’re shameless. Kamala named her book (out in September, she’s quick to add) after the historically short length of her campaign–107 days. Publishers were reportedly offering up to $20 million for it. People like to rubberneck car crashes, after all.

We are supposed to feel sorry for Biden because he was “only” paid $10 million for his tome, much less than the $60 million the Obamas received. Sure, his decades in Washington merit respect, but it is not a happy ending.

The epilogue to both books will be the same.

It’s the epitaph of the Democratic Party.

“We are not going back.” That was Kamala’s 2024 campaign catchphrase, one of her very few promotional successes.

Only we did. And worse. Donald Trump then pushed forward with a scorched-earth policy that made his first term seem like kindergarten.

Former US President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris listen as President Donald Trump speaks after he was sworn in as the 47th President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. Saul Loeb/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden wanted to campaign on the successes of his four years in office. His slogan was, “It’s time to finish the job.”

He didn’t. He didn’t even finish the campaign. And his successor has dedicated his administration to obliterating any signs that Biden did anything at all.

The Democratic Party was decimated by the 2024 campaign. It was a knock-out blow that has left them on the carpet for nearly nine months.

What Biden and Harris do not seem to understand is that Democratic voters blame them.

They are angry about Biden desperately clinging to power and Harris allowing Trump to outthink and bamboozle her.

Kamala Harris's book is published in September. Simon & Schuster

They left an old party with outdated values and followers with little to no protection against the focused ferocity of Trump’s opening Blitzkrieg in the White House.

There are more than 80 House members who are 70 or older. The majority of them are Democrats. Just 21 percent of voters approve of the way Democrats are doing in Congress.

It’s not like Biden is going away quietly. He was in Chicago on Thursday to speak at the National Bar Association’s annual gala.

Shameless. Biden’s people have spent almost nine months briefing that he would have won had Nancy Pelosi, George Clooney, and company not forced him to quit the race. Has he not watched re-runs of the debate with Trump on YouTube? Has he looked in the mirror lately? Age catches up with us all, some sooner than others. And he is legitimately old.

His aides are being forced to look in the mirror. They are being hauled into Congress to tell a hostile committee what they really thought about their boss’s mental decline. They have a loyalty to Biden. But they also have to tell the truth.

Will Harris include details of her boss’s cognitive difficulties in her book? Unlikely. It will reflect poorly on her if she does. She will be accused of protecting him. Because she did.

Shameless. Still, the emails fill up the inboxes of everybody who ever supported her, asking for more donations. More money! She spent $3 billion on a doomed 107-day campaign. And she still ended up millions in debt.

Shilling her book on Instagram on Thursday, Harris said writing it felt like “living the campaign in reverse.” Nobody wants to read that. It was hard enough watching it in real time. Horrendous to know the result at the beginning.

“Behind every speech I gave, hand I shook, and story I told on the road, there were deeper layers, quiet reflections, and lessons learned,” she said. “This book is not a recap of our race. It is a candid and personal account of my journey — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.”

Maybe it will be the shortest book.

On Wednesday, Harris removed herself from the California governor’s campaign, even though she never said she was in it. The message was meant to infer something else altogether. It was a stealth launch of a 2028 presidential campaign. She was positioning herself for a run in a race that nobody wants her to join.

She has canvassed opinions amongst her closer friends and supporters. One can only assume that she heard only what she wanted to hear.

Joe Biden has a legitimate reason for being deluded. He is 82 years old.

Kamala Harris, just 60, has no such excuse.

With apologies to Dylan Thomas, they should go gentle into that good night. They should slip away without a fuss.