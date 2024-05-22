Why Kelly Rowland Tore Into Staff on Cannes Red Carpet
SEEING RED
Kelly Rowland was seeing red at a Cannes Film Festival movie premiere on Wednesday with photographers capturing her tearing into a member of event staff as she walked the red carpet. An anonymous source told the Daily Mail that Rowland was fed up with the “aggressive” treatment from event staff, who tried to rush her and other stars off the carpet, and into the screening of Marcello Mio. Kelly had tried to ignore it, the insider said, but, “by the time she got to the last woman she had had it because she scolded Kelly and told her to move when she was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot.” Photographs and footage of the incident show Rowland wagging her finger at one of the event assistants, walking up the stairs into the theater, and then turning back to continue berating them. “She doesn’t care if she comes across like a diva if she knows that she is advocating for herself,” the source said. “She isn’t fake and wanted to set a clear boundary.”