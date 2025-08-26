Why Kris Jenner Got a Second Facelift

Kris Jenner’s new and lifted face, performed by Steven M. Levine, got viral attention earlier this year after stepping out in Paris for Lauren Sánchez’s bachelorette party—and she’s now gracing the cover of Vogue Arabia.

“I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she told the fashion magazine, referring to the 2011 facelift she displayed while filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And The Kardashians star shouted out her daughters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, for being present throughout the entire process. Kylie joined her mother in openly sharing details about their cosmetic procedures, even revealing on social media which surgeons they’ve trusted.

In June, the 69-year-old disclosed that surgeon Garth Fisher performed her daughter Kylie Jenner’s breast augmentation, leaving a comment under Dr. Fisher’s Instagram post, praising him for making it “the most amazing experience ever.” The famous momager subtly addressed online criticism for her aesthetic choices. “For me, this is aging gracefully,” she asserted, adding, “just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself.”

Kris Jenner at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding on June 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy. Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

After the awe yielded by the reveal of her “results” in Venice, Italy, during the highly photographed wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to journalist Lauren Sanchez, we can only assume Jenner plans to maintain her 15-year schedule.

Kris and Kylie Jenner during festivities to celebrate the wedding of Jeff Bezos to journalist Lauren Sanchez Bezos on June 26, 2025. Yara Nardi/Reuters

