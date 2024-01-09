Why Meghan Markle Wasn’t at the Golden Globes ‘Suits’ Reunion
REGRETS
The cast of Suits turned up at the Golden Globes—almost all of them, that is. Page Six reports that Meghan Markle was invited to join former cast members Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres, to present the Best TV Drama award, but was unavailable. “We asked the duchess, but we were told that, unfortunately, she had a previous commitment,” a Globes insider told Page Six. Much-criticized host Jo Koy made a joke at the expense of Harry and Meghan as part of his routine: “Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing—and that’s just by Netflix.” Torres also revealed that Meghan had not been part of the cast’s group chat about the series’ resurgence on Netflix. “We don’t have her number. We just don’t. So she’ll see, she’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here.”