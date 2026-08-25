Despite last week’s news that the Sussexes would make a surprise return to the U.K., their comeback may be short-lived thanks to Meghan’s disdain for the country, author Paula Froelich argues.

Appearing on The Royalist podcast, Froelich and host Tom Sykes discussed how Meghan’s feelings about the U.K. will fit into the Southern California-based couple’s journey back to Harry’s homeland.

Last week, it was revealed that Harry and Meghan would soon return to the U.K. and enroll their children—Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5—at British schools.

The couple is set to relocate before the end of August to a non-royal residence, believed to be outside of London, before their kids begin school in September.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet members of the British public at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland on February 13, 2018. POOL/REUTERS

“Are we actually looking at the beginning of the long separation, the long goodbye?” the journalist and author of Mercury in Retrograde said. “Because while they both claim to be madly, madly in love, and she’s constantly saying, ‘Isn’t my H so hot?’ And he’s like, ‘Mm!’ The issue is, she does hate England.”

“She hates the weather, doesn’t like the people,” she explained. “She doesn’t have the sense of humor, and they don’t have the tolerance for the Montecito mumbo jumbo. So I don’t think this is gonna go that well.”

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 17: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets volunteer first responders from Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia on April 17, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14. (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images) Pool/Getty Images

Froelich noted that though Meghan still has some friends there, her closer companions, such as Markus Anderson or Misha Nonoo, won’t be as available.

“And Harry has his own friends that he is now going to want to, I don’t know, go out and see and go be Harry again,” she continued. “So I think we got a lot of interesting storylines going for this now retitled soap opera called ‘The Days of Our Cotswolds Lives,’ starting in a week.”

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at Rushcutters Bay following a sail on Sydney Harbour with veterans from the Invictus Australia community in Sydney, Australia, on April 17, 2026. Hollie Adams/REUTERS

Sykes agreed, theorizing that Meghan will “come and go” while Harry and the kids remain in the U.K. full-time.

“Because there’s nothing for her to do. Everybody hates her. She’s completely reviled,” Sykes said. “I can see that it makes perfect sense for Harry and the kids to be living in England, but it makes no sense whatsoever for somebody who, you know, of Meghan’s disposition. Her politics, her attitude, her, you know—I don’t want to use the word ‘woke,’ but I’m going to.”

“That’s just not gonna go down well in the Cotswolds,” he continued. “You’re not gonna be invited to hunting dinners, shooting dinners. And those are the events that make up almost the entirety of the social season.”

Froelich said their return is “gonna be fascinating,” given that the royal family “would be much more open to Harry coming back, but never Meghan.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Sussexes for comment.