Why Melania Was Absent From Tiffany’s Baby Shower

Melania Trump was notably absent from stepdaughter Tiffany Trump’s baby shower on Sunday, even as other women in the Trump clan gathered to celebrate in Florida.

Ivanka Trump reportedly hosted the shower for her half-sister, who is expecting her first baby with husband Michael Boulos. A Florida-based source told People that President Donald Trump’s daughters share a “close relationship.”

It appears the same can’t be said for Melania, who failed to make an appearance at the Miami event.

Ivanka and Tiffany Trump are daughters from Donald Trump's first two marriages. Ivanka is the daughter of Ivana Trump—the president's first wife, and Tiffany is the daughter of his second wife Marla Maples, whom he had an affair with before his divorce from Ivana. Tom Williams/Getty Images

According to the same source, the former first lady instead opted to spend time with her son 19-year-old son Barron, who is wrapping up his first year at New York University.

Her absence, the source added, isn’t “surprising.” There wasn’t “any reason” for her to attend Tiffany’s baby shower they said, remarking that Melania has “has her own schedule, even on weekends.”

However, several members of the extended Trump family, which spans Donald Trump’s three marriages, attended the shower. Tiffany’s mother Marla Maples, Trump’s second wife, posted on Instagram:

“A beautiful day celebrating my daughter Tiffany’s 1st baby shower surrounded by love, family, and dear friends. Thank you, Ivanka, for hosting such a stunning and heartfelt gathering—a memory we’ll cherish forever.”

Ivanka is the daughter of Ivana Trump—Donald Trump’s first wife—who filed for divorce in 1989 after discovering he had been cheating on her with Maples. But it appears the years have smoothed things over.

Left to right: Donald Trump, Michael Boulos, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump and Donald Trump Jr. during Trump's final campaign rally in November 2024. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Maples’ post also showed Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Trump, and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson at the flower-filled celebration.

Tiffany appeared to reveal the baby’s sex by wearing a floor-length blue dress to the shower. She also hinted at the due date by captioning her own post from the party, “1 month to go!” next to a blue heart.

Her husband Michael is the son of Massad Boulos, a businessman and senior adviser to Donald Trump.