Why Mitch McConnell Mystery Is Getting Even Darker

Mitch McConnell’s reemergence into the public eye appears to have raised more questions about the true state of his health than it has dispelled concerns about his capacity to serve.

The Kentucky Republican, 84, was wheeled back to the Senate chamber earlier this week, finally putting an end to his 92-day absence after he reportedly suffered a fall in June that left him hospitalized. But his return, just like his disappearance, was shrouded in mystery.

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

During a Senate Agriculture Committee meeting on Wednesday, for example, the aging Republican stalwart had to be instructed by his team and his colleagues on how to vote after appearing lost.

Daily Beast executive editor Hugh Dougherty pointed out on The Daily Beast Podcast that McConnell has been a member of the agricultural committee since he joined the Senate in 1985.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, sitting with Senator John Hoeven, voted “aye” after being prompted by his team and Republicans. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

“His vote was vital because this bill would not have got out of committee if he hadn’t been there to vote for it,” Dougherty told host Joanna Coles. “And yet, he immediately didn’t know how to vote and was prompted. And there was also a very telling picture of Terry Carmack—that’s Mitch McConnell’s longtime chief of staff, very powerful figure—whispering prompts in Mitch’s ear.”

A video of the vote showed that McConnell’s aides and fellow Republican senators were prompting him to say “aye” because he appeared confused. His name had to be repeated twice before he lifted his finger slightly and cast his vote in a hoarse voice as everyone in the room leaned in.

“The scandal here is we do not know if Mitch McConnell is cognitively capable of voting,” Dougherty said. “And we have evidence that, I think people looking at it would say, suggests that he is not.”

On social media, however, McConnell has put out lucid, cogent statements that stand in stark contrast to his in-person appearances.

After appearing confused during the Farm Bill vote, McConnell wrote in a lengthy statement on X that he was “proud to vote yes” to support “hardworking farm families across Kentucky.”

“America’s farmers are the cornerstone of our nation and the backbone of Kentucky’s economy and I wish our Democrat colleagues would have joined Republicans supporting the many important provisions in this Farm Bill,” he said. “My hope is the bill receives robust bipartisan support on the Senate floor and demonstrates our commitment to our Nation’s farmers and rural communities.”

Mitch McConnell on X

“We’ve only heard him speak once in this raspy and uncertain voice. But his Twitter account has two long statements which are incredibly coherent,” Dougherty said. “So we are being suggested that Mitch McConnell is capable of writing long and very cogent statements, but can’t speak properly.”

Stephanie Penn, McConnell’s communications director, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story. The senator’s team is led by Terry Carmack, who earns a salary of $226,000.

Coles said anyone with elderly relatives can see the reality of McConnell’s frail state.

The 84-year-old senator was wheeled back into the Senate earlier this week. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

“I think any of us with older relatives who understand that people get confused as they get older will recognize this,” she said. “This is not something that is alien to households across America. This is something that feels familiar: an older relative, frail in voice, confused—and who wouldn’t be confused after what seems like three months of recuperation from a fall in his home.”

McConnell’s team further fueled concerns about his health when they brought him out to speak with journalists—but chose a venue where recording isn’t allowed.

McConnell returned to the Senate after a three-month disappearance. Evan Vucci/Reuters

The press spoke with McConnell at the Ohio Clock Corridor, a busy hallway just outside the Senate chamber in Washington, D.C., where no one is allowed to film without permission from Senate leadership. The Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, chaired by McConnell, put the obscure rule in place.