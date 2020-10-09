Why Pence Is So Good at Being Evil

Author and Daily Beast Editor-at-Large Goldie Taylor is, um, not exactly Mike Pence’s biggest fan.

“He does things that boil me,” she tells Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.

Take that fake gentility of Pence’s. He’s the kind of guy who’s “always genteel when he tells you, you shouldn't be in the room with him. He's always genteel when he tells you that because of his manness, his whiteness, his superiority, that he's better than you.”

Molly is right there with Goldie, saying of Pence, “he is good at being evil in a way that Trump is not.” Rick Wilson adds, “Mike Pence wasn't as shouty as Donald Trump [in this week’s debate], he was still as dickish as Donald Trump in every possible respect.”

Speaking of debates, Rick sizes up Trump’s threat to skip the next one. (Bluff.) And Molly muses about “Fox Business, the last bastion of the impossibly racist.”

“Imagine if Lou Dobbs gets me deported, that would be like the greatest moment of my life,” she says.

And Mike Espy talks about his run for U.S. Senate in Mississippi, a cool story about working with former President Bill Clinton and his experience as a Black man in the Jim Crow south.

“My parents had sent my twin sister and I to this school. And it was the worst experience of my life,” he says.

Plus! Trump’s imaginary girlfriend! Pence’s shellacked head! Stephen Miller’s kitten rampage! Steroid rages! Bill Barr’s strange absence! Michigan militia-fails! And super-spreader events: the new Republican brand!

