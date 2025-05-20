Why President Trump Will Destroy Every Member of His Cabinet

President Donald Trump is set to “disgrace” everyone in his orbit—from Vice President J.D. Vance to Secretary of State Marco Rubio—until there’s no one left to succeed him, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci predicts.

“Nobody in Trump’s cabinet is going to be Trump’s successor,” Scaramucci declared on The Daily Beast Podcast. “He’s going to put them all in the wood chipper. He’s going to disgrace every one of them.”

Case in point: Vance, who was publicly humiliated in February when Trump flatly refused to name him as a potential successor.

“Vance is walking around without any feet because (Trump) chopped up his feet,” said Scaramucci, who served just eleven days in the first Trump administration in 2017.

“He’s like the boss from hell, isn’t he?” host Joanna Coles proposed. “Everything you say, he undermines you publicly.”

Scaramucci argued that everyone in Trump Cabinet is marching toward irrelevance by selling themselves out in service to a president who demands nothing less than blind loyalty: “They go and do everything that they’re told to do like a good little doggy,” he said.

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 30, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

During his first term in the White House, Scaramucci argued there was enough internal pushback—from within the administration, as well as from “establishment Republicans” in Congress and the Republican National Committee—to keep Trump in check.

But now, “He’s like Orange Moses with the unholy tariff tablet.”

One of Trump’s most dependable lackeys is Rubio, who has taken on the added role of National Security Advisor after Mike Waltz became the sole Cabinet-level casualty of the Signalgate scandal. Once a fiery Trump critic who made fun of the size of Trump’s hands, Rubio has pulled off an impressive political transformation—but at what cost?

“He’s lost the plot, he has no principles, and he’s completely disingenuous,” Scaramucci said of Rubio.

So who outside of Trump’s circle will take the baton from Trump in 2028—assuming he agrees to pass it on?

Perhaps the Trump name will continue to dominate the GOP: Scaramucci observed that Donald Trump Jr. is “very popular with MAGA,” and “could get the nomination.”

“But I don’t think down deep he really wants to do it,” he added.

New episodes of The Daily Beast Podcast are released every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Follow our new feed on your favorite podcast platform at beast.pub/dailybeastpod and subscribe on YouTube to watch full episodes.