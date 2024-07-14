Why Project 2025 Is Much Scarier Than Biden Being Re-Elected

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.

The Heritage Foundation’s president Kevin Roberts, one of the architects of the controversial Project 2025 plan for a second Trump presidency, said the quite part out loud this week when he warned liberals that there would be violence if they stand in the way of the “second American revolution.”

“The reason that so many anchors on MSNBC, for example, are losing their minds daily, is because our side is winning. And so I come full circle in this response and just want to encourage you with some substance that we are in the process of the second American revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be,” Roberts said Tuesday on Real America’s Voice.

Project 2025 is a set of proposals designed to dramatically reshape the federal government and consolidate executive power if Trump is elected in November.

The New Abnormal’s co-host Danielle Moodie said “people need to pay attention” to what the far right has in store if Donald Trump returns to the White House.

“I cannot tell you how many of these Republican fascists have talked about bloodshed from Donald Trump’s inauguration on. From folks talking about ‘there are more guns on our side’. They want war. They want bloodshed. They want America to be this Christian fundamentalist Gilead shell of itself where women stay home, Black people move off sidewalks to let massa walk through, and LGBTQ+ people don’t exist and if they do, they’re criminalized and thrown in jail. This is what these people want and I don’t know why shit like this isn’t trending and being discussed for two fucking weeks. Instead we talk about Biden’s age when what is more dangerous is what these people are saying out loud because they’re no longer afraid of repercussions.”

“Really his tone there—it’s so striking how confident he is that this is OK to say out loud. I would not blame one of my apolitical friends for thinking that I was playing them a clip from The Purge if I showed that to them because that’s what it sounds like,” said The New Abnormal’s producer Jesse Cannon.

“When you listen to these people and how they are justifying the policies that they want created through the lens of their God, there’s no length that they’re not willing to go to in order to make that happen and seem justified in the process because of their religious convictions. That to me is what is scary,” said Moodie.

“We’ve been saying for a while there’s no quiet part anymore. That really just sums it up,” said The New Abnormal’s co-host Andy Levy.

Plus! Danielle Moodie speaks with Vox journalist Zach Beauchamp on his book The Reactionary Spirit: How America's Most Insidious Political Tradition Swept the World.

