Why Taylor Swift Fans Think the Star Secretly Endorsed Kamala Harris

Taylor Swift fans are speculating that the pop superstar is teasing an endorsement of Kamala Harris for president, based on a photo she posted of her Eras Tour shows in Poland on Tuesday.

In the seventh snap of Swift’s carousel of photos from the shows, the silhouette of someone who looks a lot like Harris can be seen waving.

“Taylor Swift casually dropped this photo to endorse Kamala Harris,” wrote one user on Twitter/X with a screenshot of the photo, Why is NO ONE talking about this.” Another posted, “Taylor Swift just lowkey endorsed Kamala Harris and MAGA is losing their minds.”

Though Swift did endorse Biden and Harris in an interview with V Magazine in 2020, fans should hold their horses—she has not yet endorsed anyone in the 2024 race.

As for the silhouette in the photo, a source close to Swift shut down rumors of a Harris endorsement “soft launch” when they told The Hollywood Reporter the person waving is one of Swift’s background singers.