Why The Donald Pardoned Lil Wayne and Other Hip-Hop Notables

Long before Donald Trump got into politics and struck a hard bargain with U.S. voters to enable their racism, sexism, and xenophobia in exchange for a brand boost to save his bumbling empire, he’s been cutting deals and playing shell games with Black entertainers to profit off of their celebrity and, after his hustle somehow landed him in the Oval Office, rappers have come before his clown court jury of one in the hopes that they, too, could taste ungainly power. That’s how Lil Wayne and the Donald ended up side-by-side in October, American flags behind them,

beside Trump in October, thumbs up and smiling.

And on Wednesday, the last day of his presidency, Trump pardoned the rapper, who’d pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm after trying to take a gold-plated handgun onto a private jet. It was Lil Wayne’s second gun offense and, before his pardon, he’d been due back in court at the end of the month and was facing as long as a decade in prison. Trump also commuted the sentence of the rapper Kodak Black, who’d been in prison for making a false statement to purchase a gun and has detailed the abusive conditions he’s faced there, and, after Snoop Dogg lobbied for it, the sentence of Michael "Harry-O" Harris, the Death Row co-founder who’d been locked up for 32 years, spending many of them as a prison reform activist.