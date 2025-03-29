Why This Fox News Face Is Plotting a Run For Office in a Deep Blue State
LISTEN UP
Political advisor, commentator and former Fox News Steve Hilton joined this week’s episode of The Daily Beast Podcast to discuss his forthcoming book, Califailure. As its title suggests, the book addresses rising crime, homelessness, sky-high taxes and other crises in the Golden State (which he blames “far-left” policies for), but also offers solutions which Hilton confirmed he’d like to put into action—in elected office. The self-described “populist,” a former political advisor to David Cameron, said he is “strongly considering” running for the state’s governorship—to succeed the term-limited Gavin Newsom—but added he wouldn’t confirm anything until he’s sure he’d “want to do it in order to win,” not just to “make a point.” (Still, he assured co-hosts Samantha Bee and Joanna Coles that he would announce his plans before Kamala Harris, who has reportedly planned to make a decision as to whether she’ll enter the race by the end of summer.) When asked by Coles what his slogan would be, he replied: “Restore the California dream.” This is also the slogan of his organization Golden Together, a non-political organization that examines California policy.
