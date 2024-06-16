Why Tiffany Trump Could Make or Break Dad’s Election Chances
GOLDEN CHILD
Tiffany Trump may have seemingly been overlooked by her family in recent years, but in 2024 her connections have become a focal point in father Donald’s race to return to the White House. Tiffany married Michael Boulos in November 2022. His father, Massad, a Lebanese-born businessman who moved to Texas when he was young, has become an important figure in Donald’s efforts to obtain the Arab American vote as frustrations with President Joe Biden over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war continue. Massad first met Trump in 2019 at a White House Christmas party when son Michael and Tiffany were still dating. His involvement in the former president’s political operation has only grown since then, and while he has not directly donated to the campaign, according to the Associated Press, he attended a “private fundraising event” in Michigan this month with House Speaker Mike Johnson, (R-LA) and approximately 50 Arab Americans. The appearance followed another in Troy, Michigan, along with meetings and one-on-one sessions with high-profile leaders in the Arab American community. According to Boulos, a Republican, he said the moves were “more of a personal effort to reconnect with friends.”