Why Trump, 79, Only Wants Identical Women: Wolff

President Donald Trump surrounds himself with women who have the same general look because he wants people to think that they are “available” to him, his biographer says.

Michael Wolff, co-host of the Daily Beast’s Inside Trump’s Head podcast, says it is “enormously important” to Trump, 79, to be seen as “the guy the women are around.”

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

“There is always an entourage of good-looking—younger, good-looking women around Trump, all dressed the same and all who basically look the same,” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles, before recalling what a juror in Trump’s criminal trial in New York last year had told him about that.

“Afterwards, I spoke to one of the jurors, and among the things that this juror singled out—he said, you know, all of these Trump women, girls, the ones who were testifying [like] Hope Hicks, Madeleine Westerhout, the ones who were sitting behind him, Natalie Harp, Alina Habba—he said they all look the same. They all dress the same, and they all look the same. It really creeped everybody out," Wolff said.

Habba, a former personal attorney to Trump, is now Interim US Attorney for the District of New Jersey. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

“There’s a lot of plastic surgery so that they can all look the same, but it is very much... it’s a role,” he continued.

“When I was in the White House in 2017, sitting there every day, and I would see these women come by all who were dressed the same. Short pencil skirts—this was in the winter—high boots, and everybody’s hair worn down," Wolff said.

Westerhout was personal secretary to Trump and director of Oval Office operations during his first term. Trump fired her for talking about his family to reporters at an off-the-record dinner, but said he forgave her. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

“And I texted my wife saying, God knows I could have missed some fashion trend, but I said, ‘Is this unusual?’ Yes, she said this would be very unusual if they are all in this singular mode.”

Wolff then explained what point Trump was trying to get across.

“I think part of it is that ‘they are available to me’—that’s what he wants people to think," Wolff said.

“He is at an advanced age,” Wolff, 72, added later. “But I think it remains enormously important to him to be seen as the guy—the guy the women are around. He’s irresistible."

Hicks was White House communications director and later counselor to the president during Trump's first term. MEGA/GC Images

When reached for comment, the White House disputed Wolff’s credibility.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement. “He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”