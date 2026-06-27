Why Trump Inner Circle Fears Blonde Companion, 34: Biographer

President Donald Trump’s “human printer” isn’t just his most ardent devotee—she also wields great power that has stirred concern in the White House, according to his longtime biographer.

Author Michael Wolff said Natalie Harp, the president’s 34-year-old aide, filters everything Trump reads in her role that ranges from typing out the 80-year-old president’s raging Truth Social posts to printing out his daily reads.

Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

“Everything that he reads is funneled through Natalie Harp because she’s the human printer,” Wolff told Inside Trump’s Head co-host Joanna Coles.

“The stuff that she prints out is this laudatory stuff. Anything laudatory, she’s searching for at all times and then giving to the president,” he added. “Other things that will cause him ire—actually, that would be her agenda. So things that cause her ire—that will also cause the president ire—that goes to him.”

But Harp’s printouts aren’t all business, according to Wolff. In his 2025 book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, Wolff cataloged a set of eyebrow-raising notes that Harp wrote Trump and squeezed into his reading.

“In this pile of papers, she also frequently includes personal notes to him, and notes that, you know, [say] ‘You’re the alpha and the omega,’ ‘The be all and end all,’ ‘What would I be without you?’” Wolff said.

Those cringeworthy notes once again drew national attention after White House correspondents Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan dove into the odd relationship between Harp and Trump in their book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.

Natalie Harp has been talking up Donald Trump as far back as June 2019. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Harp once wrote Trump an adoring letter that read, “You are all that matters to me.” The message was so bizarre that Susie Wiles, who would later become Trump’s White House chief of staff, asked herself, “Where am I?” according to the authors.

Wolff said there was a widespread concern within Trump’s orbit over Harp’s love letters.

“Natalie Harp’s story is a piece of work,” he said. “Everybody was in a major kerfuffle over this, including the Secret Service warning the president of the United States, or warning aides to the president whose job it was then to bring to the president whether they did or not, that they saw her as a danger to herself and to him.”

Natalie Harp gleefully supported and encouraged Donald Trump’s tacky gold-plated Oval Office makeover, according to a new book. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/Reuters

“Those notes, the Natalie Harp notes, were passed to me by other aides of the president who were equally as appalled by this,” Wolff added. “And that’s one of the things that exists, currently, in the Trump White House, this tension that this is a person who the president has allowed to become really his closest confidant.”

The White House shot back with its boilerplate attack on Wolff.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of shit and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said.

Harp provided print-outs to Trump during his New York trial with a portable printer, earning her a memorable nickname. Curtis Means/Pool/Reuters

Harp, a onetime anchor and host for the right-wing news network One America News, has no official title but has long been glued to Trump’s side.

She earned her moniker “human printer” by following Trump around, fulfilling his every request, including fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, printing stories from right-wing websites, and suggesting possible Truth Social posts.

Harp was also one of the few people to fawn over Trump’s tacky Oval Office redesign, according to Haberman and Swan.

The 34-year-old has been known to write odd letters declaring her love for the president. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“As the year progressed, he kept jamming more gold pieces onto the mantel,” they wrote of the president’s gaudy renovations. “When Trump asked White House residence staff what they thought of the glittering display, most responses were muted, but his devout aide Natalie Harp would gush with delight.”

During the early months of Trump’s second term, the authors added, he began telling staff that Harp “was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids.”

“All of you will go off and make money,” he would tell his other aides. “She’ll never leave me.”