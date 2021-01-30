Why Trump’s ‘Patriot Party’ Is the GOP’s Last Best Hope

I’ve been documenting the almost intractable problem facing Republicans: How do you return to sanity when the majority of your voters don’t want you to? It’s not easy. But what if a deus ex machina existed that would miraculously fix this problem? Maybe there is. The Republican Party could be saved if Donald Trump does what he really wants to do: Start his own party.

We should be so lucky. Indeed, a Trumpian “Patriot Party” might be the only way to salvage the Grand Old Party. Right now, Republican politicians are captives to their own base. Weirdos like the “QAnon Shaman” are no longer content to be co-opted by the establishment; they have, to one degree or another, seized control of right-wing media and the state political parties. Now they are slowly infiltrating the Capitol on their own terms by winning elections as Republicans.

The inmates are running the asylum. But what if there were a prison break? What if instead of rioting and taking hostages, the insurrectionists were to leave of their own volition?