Why Was This U.S. Scholar Getting Booze and Baby Clothes From Taiwanese Spies?

David An, a think-tank researcher and former State Department official and defense contractor, allegedly lied to the FBI about the gifts—and he’s facing charges.

Adam Rawnsley

Seamus Hughes

Three years ago, the wife of an American scholar accepted a gift of liquor and some baby clothes—and now her husband has been hit with federal charges for allegedly lying about it.

The issue is that David An is a think-tank researcher with a security clearance. And the presents came from an official with Taiwan’s spy agency.

That’s according to a criminal complaint filed earlier this month in federal court in Washington that contains hints of international intrigue and details of a restaurant rendezvous and eavesdropping.

