Why Was This U.S. Scholar Getting Booze and Baby Clothes From Taiwanese Spies?

Three years ago, the wife of an American scholar accepted a gift of liquor and some baby clothes—and now her husband has been hit with federal charges for allegedly lying about it.

The issue is that David An is a think-tank researcher with a security clearance. And the presents came from an official with Taiwan’s spy agency.

That’s according to a criminal complaint filed earlier this month in federal court in Washington that contains hints of international intrigue and details of a restaurant rendezvous and eavesdropping.