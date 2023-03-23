Why Weight-Loss Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin’s Plane Crashed
Christian diet cult leader Gwen Shamblin’s plane crash death in 2021 was likely caused by her husband becoming disoriented as he piloted the flight, a final report by the National Transportation Safety Board has determined. Shamblin, her husband Joe Lara, and five others were headed to Palm Beach for a Trump rally when the flight crashed, killing them all. The report determined Lara had “spatial disorientation,” and he likely didn’t realize the plane was plummeting. Flight data in the report shows that the turbulence began after the plane entered the clouds, making “a series of heading changes, along with several several climbs and descents, before it entered a steep, descending left turn.” The report further found no evidence of mechanical malfunctions or a medical condition.