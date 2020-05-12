A Vacuum Sealer Can Help Maintain Your Quarantine Food Storage
The one time I go to the store over the course of two weeks, I get shit done. I buy all the things I need to plan my meals in advance. From frozen veggies to milk and eggs, I knock out all the things that need to stock my fridge in one go. I also buy a lot of packaged meat, as my local grocery store has an in-house butcher with great meat still available. The problem with that is attempting to eat all this meat without it going bad in the fridge is a struggle, and freezing it just gives me the heebie jeebies thinking about the dreaded freezer burn. Then, my boyfriend bought a vacuum sealer.
The sealer we got is this one and it comes complete with a handful of individual bags (you can buy more here) as well as a roll to cut your own. It also has an air suction hose for any containers that allow vacuum sealing. Because of this compact machine, there’s chicken thighs and pork chops and ground beef in my freezer that I can use now or use in six months without the risk of it going all wrong. An added bonus to vacuum sealing? You can plunk the whole thing into a sous vide (just add an extra hour or so to the cooking time) and it’ll come out perfectly cooked. That means you can season things ahead of time, chuck it in your freezer, and you’re good to go.
It’s helped immensely with meal planning, so that we can buy the family pack of chicken and freeze what we don’t use immediately. Do I feel like a washed up late night infomercial host touting the benefits of a vacuum sealer in the year 2020? Yes. But it’s truly been a lifesaver (or a foodsaver, really) these days.
GERYON Vacuum Sealer
