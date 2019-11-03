CHEAT SHEET
Why Your Old iPhone Might Suddenly Stop Working Sunday
Apple says that some iPhones and iPads released in 2012 will simply stop working at 2 p.m. eastern time on Sunday, Nov. 3, if an operating system update is not installed. The annoying glitch means that users will not be able to connect to online services that require the correct date and time, which includes email, apps and internet browsing. The company says that some iPhone 4s phones as well as some iPad Mini, iPad 2, and iPad 3rd generation devices will also cease working if updates aren’t installed. “If you have an iPhone 5, it’s especially important to update your device’s software wirelessly or using your computer before November 3 to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time including App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing,” Apple wrote in a notice to users.