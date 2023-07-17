Wiccan Boutique Worker Says Boss Labeled Her ‘Satanic’
WHAT POSSESSED HER?
A former employee at an Italian boutique in New York is claiming she was discriminated against for being a Wiccan and labeled Satanic by her supervisor. The woman, Acaia Gonzalez, says she was hired at the now-shuttered Pinko Boutique in Soho in 2019, and that her manager was friendly until she requested time off for the winter solstice. According to the suit, the manager told other employees at the store that Gonzalez was “Satanic” and that she practiced witchcraft, causing at least one other employee to treat her with disdain. Gonzalez claims she was also accidentally copied on an email in which her manager reported that a regular customer said she “felt like Acacia was possessed by a demon” and claimed Gonzalez “goes to Satanic parties.” Gonzalez is now suing for religious discrimination, a hostile work environment, and retaliation. Pinko’s corporate headquarters did not respond to request for comment.